AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $31.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after buying an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.