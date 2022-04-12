Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $15.63

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $16.28. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

