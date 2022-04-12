B. Riley Begins Coverage on Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CODI. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

CODI stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. Compass Diversified’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

