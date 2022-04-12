Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €53.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.86 ($69.41).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €43.37 ($47.14) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($42.93) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($65.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.