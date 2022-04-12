Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €327.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($355.43) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($351.09) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €345.00 ($375.00) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €312.29 ($339.44).

Get Linde alerts:

ETR:LIN opened at €292.55 ($317.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €271.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €278.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.43. Linde has a 1-year low of €235.25 ($255.71) and a 1-year high of €309.35 ($336.25).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.