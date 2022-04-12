Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

BCSF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 162,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,500. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $72,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.