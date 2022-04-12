Ball (NYSE:BLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising global demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. To capitalize on this demand and to drive long-term growth, the company has been investing in expanding production capacity. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive Ball Corp's results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

BLL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.20.

BLL stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,766,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

