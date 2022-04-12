Bank of America Downgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.26.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.45 on Friday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

