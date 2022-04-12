Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.66.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,634,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

