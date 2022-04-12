Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $38.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

