Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $170.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

