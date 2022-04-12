Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 44,158 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

GBT opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

