Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 257,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

