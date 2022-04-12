Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.
Shares of ACWI stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $107.46.
