Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $217.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

