Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.43 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1,325.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $262.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($320.65) to €284.00 ($308.70) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.60.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

