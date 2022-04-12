Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.60 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

ECL stock opened at $180.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

