Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.34 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese stock opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

