Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.82 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

