Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $4.42 Million in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

