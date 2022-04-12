Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 7,802 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

NYSE CMI opened at $193.67 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

