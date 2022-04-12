Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 81,911 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,728,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,723,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

