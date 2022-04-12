Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 913.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $880,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

