Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $1.77 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,027 shares of company stock worth $21,050,732. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.