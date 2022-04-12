Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 205 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.52) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.13) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.87) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.85. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The company has a market cap of £24.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.