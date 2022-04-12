Barclays Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $745.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $700.00 to $745.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.44.

REGN stock opened at $722.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $469.80 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $651.99 and its 200 day moving average is $628.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

