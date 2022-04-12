Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 625 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. 11,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,580. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

