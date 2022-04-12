Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPH traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 63,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

