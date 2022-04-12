Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.27 ($80.72).

ETR:BAS opened at €51.40 ($55.87) on Monday. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($79.22). The company has a 50-day moving average of €58.38 and a 200 day moving average of €61.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

