Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.