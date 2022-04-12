Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLCM. TheStreet raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $2.06 on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

