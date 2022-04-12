Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for VP (LON:VP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.07) target price on the stock.
Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.73) on Friday. VP has a 12 month low of GBX 810 ($10.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,070 ($13.94). The stock has a market cap of £361.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 892.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 947.37.
About VP (Get Rating)
