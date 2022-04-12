Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for VP (LON:VP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.07) target price on the stock.

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.73) on Friday. VP has a 12 month low of GBX 810 ($10.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,070 ($13.94). The stock has a market cap of £361.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 892.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 947.37.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

