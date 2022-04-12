Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON HUM opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £64.95 million and a PE ratio of -20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.28.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Daniel E. Betts acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($31,339.59). Also, insider Thomas Hill purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,167.06).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

