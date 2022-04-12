BIDR Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $39.40 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.28 or 0.07557556 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,047.36 or 0.99911606 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

