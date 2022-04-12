BiFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.16 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BiFi has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $1.16 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION (ION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,793.72 or 0.11977542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00190215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00041377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00388077 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010288 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

