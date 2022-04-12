Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

