Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

BPTH stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.66. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

