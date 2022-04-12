BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

BCDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.32. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

