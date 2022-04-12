BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $59.10 million and $1.35 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00104457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

