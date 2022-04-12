BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CFO Robert Eugene Kristal Purchases 7,600 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) CFO Robert Eugene Kristal purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 58.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $64.00.
