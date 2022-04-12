BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CFO Robert Eugene Kristal Purchases 7,600 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) CFO Robert Eugene Kristal purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 58.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.