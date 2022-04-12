BitBall (BTB) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.76 million and $2,755.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,373.79 or 1.00129385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001995 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000719 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

