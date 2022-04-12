BitCoal Market Capitalization Achieves $16,345.59 (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. BitCoal has a market cap of $16,345.59 and $12.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.00593516 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

