BitNautic Token (BTNT) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $7.74 million and $5,546.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00104721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BitNautic Token

BitNautic Token (BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

