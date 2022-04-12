BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $610.30 million, a PE ratio of -153.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 382,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

