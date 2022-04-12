Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.35

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.35 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 288105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.