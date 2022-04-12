BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 604.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BGT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,754. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

