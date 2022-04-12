BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BIT stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

