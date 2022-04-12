BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
MHD stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
