BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

MHD stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

