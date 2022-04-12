BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE MHN opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.