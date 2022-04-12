Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a $152.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $66.37 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.96.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

